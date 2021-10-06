‘It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Returning to TV This Year

Linus: "On Halloween night, the Great Pumpkin rises from his pumpkin patch and flies through the air with his bag of toys to all the children."

Good news, everybody, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang will be back where they belong this Halloween - with "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on free TV!

In today's world, It may seem like a minor complaint that the only place to see the beloved animated Halloween special last October was on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Call me a Halloween traditionist, but, to me, it's not really Halloween until "...Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" airs on broadcast television.

Apparently, I am not the only one.

After Apple TV+ became the new home to all of the Peanuts comic holiday specials featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and company in 2020, there was enough of a public backlash that "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" was made available on Apple TV+ for free for a few days around Halloween.

Sorry, though, Apple TV+, that still wasn't good enough. How about all those people who don't have access to internet TV?

Amid public outcry, Apple then joined forces with PBS to air the other Peanuts holiday specials.

Get our free mobile app

Well, "...Great Pumpkin" fans, our voices have been heard. This year, the 1966 Peanuts Halloween classic, along with "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas," will all air on PBS and PBS Kids

Here's the schedule:

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

"A Charlie Brown Christmas," 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

It's a Halloween miracle.

Let me leave you with more words of wisdom from Linus.

"I’ve learned there are 3 things never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin."

Listen to Eddie Davis mornings on Lite Rock 96.9 and download our free Lite Rock 96.9 app.

The 20 Best Halloween Costumes For Your Jersey Shore Dog