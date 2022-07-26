It’s BACK! The Port Richmond Pierogi Fest is Aug. 20!

It's a Pierogi Party in Philly!

Who doesn't love those delicious Polish dumplings?? You can enjoy them in so many different varieties, flavors or occasions! Whether you like 'em filled with cheeses, potato, sauerkraut, mushrooms, cabbage, meats, or even fruits, and you can't get enough of them, don't sleep on this event.

According to PhillyVoice, The Port Richmond Pierogi Festival is back for the first time since 2019! The event takes place from noon to 6PM. at Gaul & Co. Malt House on Saturday, Aug. 20!

Homemade Polish Pierogis with Sour Cream Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

This food festival is a long time coming (back)! After its inaugural debut in 2019, they unfortunately had to cancel both in 2020 and 2021 in the midst of the pandemic.

But in 2019, over 10,000 people were in attendance! The turn out should be even better this year now that things are pretty much back to normal. So far on the event's Facebook page, over 9K people responded to the RSVP.

Food vendors at the event include Pierogi Factory, Czerw's, Donna's Bar, Dinner House Polish Cuisine, PAT'S Polish DELI, Gaul & Co. Malt House Port Richmond Nemi Restaurant Dinner House, Shirley's Fried Ice Cream, Tastes Like Home, Swiacki Meats, Hardy Funnel Cake, Ashley’s Floating Floss annd many more! There were also be live music on two stages, according to their Instagram post!

For the kids, there will also be face painting and a balloon artist.

The event is FREE to attend! Get more information HERE and on their Eventbrite page!

