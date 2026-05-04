UPDATED 1 p.m. on Monday: We've learned more information about the extent of the fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a multi-alarm blaze inside a popular Broadway theater in New York City earlier this morning (Monday, May 4).

Fire Reported At Home of New York's Book of Mormon

A fire was first reported around 10 a.m. at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on Monday morning. Reports say the fire was first reported on the roof and it quickly grew to three alarms, according to CBS New York.

That theater is the home to the hit Broadway musical, The Book of Mormon.

Smoke could be seen emerging from the roof as firefighters raised ladders not the theater located near the intersection of 49th and 8th Avenues in Manhattan.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: NBC New York TV Anchor Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Will The Fire Affect the Book of Mormon?

No damage was sustained in the auditorium of the theater, officials say. However, there is damage to the backstage area, according to FDNY Assistant Fire Chief David Simms.

The building will be "out of service pending repairs," according to the FDNY, who says there is also some water damage inside the building, according to BroadwayWorld.com. It's unclear if there is any smoke damage as well.

The fire started in the electrical room between the fourth and fifth floor, according to Simms.

There is substantial damage on the fourth-floor electrical room which contains lighting equipment and hanging chandeliers.

Once that was contained another fire was discovered between the fifth floor and the roof. A firefighter was injured in the blaze, but there no other injuries have been reported.

There are no scheduled performances today (Monday, May 4). There is, however, an evening performance scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, May 5).

The group representing The Book of Mormon (The Ambassador Theater Group) released a statement on Monday morning acknowledging the fire.

"The FDNY is at the site of the fire now and are handling matters at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. Everyone has been safely removed from the theater. We will keep all parties abreast of this developing situation."

It's currently unclear what the status of future productions will be.