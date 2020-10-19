It’s Black Restaurant Week in Philly

According to Philly Metro, Black Restaurant Week kicked off in Philly yesterday (October 18th) and will continue until Sunday October 25th. In Philadelphia, there are about 20 restaurants participating in this event with a wide variety of cuisines that will satisfy any palette. My mouth is watering just looking at them all. If you've never participated in a Restaurant Week, what you do is, go to one or two or three of the restaurants participating, and usually they'll have smaller portions of food for you to try and then you have to vote for your favorite. The winner gets announced on October 26th on the Black Restaurant Week Facebook Page. I remember when Phoenix had theirs and I was out visiting my bestie, we went to their restaurant week and we made an entire day out of it with sampling food and wine and we enjoyed the atmosphere a lot.

To see the entire list of restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week, click here.

Being able to highlight black owned businesses is awesome and I applaud the city of Philadelphia for working with the Black Restaurants Week organization and dedicating a week in the city of brotherly love, to these awesome restaurants and what they have to offer. The weather is actually supposed to be really nice this week, so if you need a date night, head over to Philly to one of the restaurants highlighted and have a date night. Especially with so many businesses suffering due to the pandemic, now is the time to get out and safely enjoy yourself.