In a bit of a shocking move this afternoon, Philadelphia's Mayor Cherelle Parker has announced that the 76ers will be moving from South Philadelphia to Center City.

In an announcement, which was posted on social media just before 3:00 p.m., Mayor Parker revealed that an agreement had been reached for the 76ers to build a new arena, which they will call home in Center City.

The move had been controversial for months with many saying it would have negative effects on the city's Chinatown neighborhood, including traffic and economically.

Parker had been considering the move, but never clearly spoken about her plans.

"I am proud to share that I have made my decision, and an agreement has been reached to ensure that our Sixers are staying home," Parker said.

The agreement will require legislative support — including from the City Council. Parker says the legislative actions will begin soon.

"It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local Philadelphia sports arena, and I wholeheartedly believe it is the right deal for the people of Philadelphia," Parker said.

The mayor did not outline the terms of the agreement, but said it will bring "hundreds and hundreds" of jobs to Center City and "Hundreds of millions" in new tax revenue.

The new arena — called 76 Place at Market East — is located in the area of Market Street and 10th in Philadelphia.

The initial proposals called for it to open in 2031, but it's not clear if that timeline is still in place.

Mayor Parker acknowledged those who have been outspoken against the possible move by acknowledging the residents of Chinatown.

"I wholeheartedly believe this is the right deal for the People of Philadelphia. To the People of Chinatown, please know that I hear you. We have the best Chinatown in the United States, and I am committed to working together to support it. I'll have a lot more to say in a formal presentation coming soon," Parker said on social media.

City officials (including the mayor) will host town hall meetings "across the city" as she makes her case for the arena and explains the details of the agreement.