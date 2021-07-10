Fourth of July was less than a week ago, but apparently, it's time for Halloween in Bucks County, PA.

The Spirit Halloween store has apparently started to move into the former site of the Sears store in the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, PA. And, despite the fact that we're in the middle of the summer heat, it sounds like we're just days away from the store opening.

I saw a Facebook friend had mentioned she was shocked to see that the Spirit Halloween store was already opening in the mall, so on my way home last night, I had to check it out with my own eyes, and there it was!

The store is definitely not open yet, but a peak behind the curtains did appear as if they were starting to load the store in.

Spirit Halloween, operated by the Spencer stores company, opens more than 1,000 of their super Halloween stores across the country every fall.

But we're 113 days away from Halloween right now, so isn't it a little too soon to be thinking about your costume? But we're not far off. The retailer typically opens their stores in early August. So we're less than a 3 weeks away from this store possibly opening.

I've reached out to Spirit Halloween to find out when the store will open, but I haven't heard back just yet. But something tells me that we could be picking up our Halloween décor and costumes VERY soon in Langhorne, PA.



