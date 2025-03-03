Wait! Did Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Just Get Secretly Married?

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts may have just added a wedding band to join his new Super Bowl ring.

At least: some fans are wondering if the superstar football player got secretly married.

Did Jalen Hurts Get Married?

There’s some speculation from two of our favorite sources in town that the Eagles’ star may have gotten married.

Get our free mobile app

The idea was first published by our pal (and one of the city’s most eagle-eyed observers), HughE Dillon of the PhillyChitChat blog.

Jalen confirmed his engagement to his college sweetheart Bry Burrows at the start of the 2024 football season (just after the team played their game in Brazil).

Prime Video's "The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

It's unclear exactly when he popped the question, but at least that's when he revealed the news to Essence Magazine.

So why do we think Jalen may have gotten married? Well, last week: FOX29’s Alex Holly saw a picture of Jalen on PhillyChitChat’s Instagram story. She questioned if Jalen may be wearing a wedding band.

READ MORE: Beloved 6abc Personality Dies at Just 67

PhillyChitChat was covering the Philadelphia Citizen’s second annual Citizen of the Year Awards, which Jalen attended.

Wanna see for yourself? Of course you do. PhillyChitChat has the picture everyone is talking about.

HughE posted another photo of Jalen’s hand on his blog last week, which you can click here to view. Click here to check it out.

It certainly looks like Alex Holly & HughE may have discovered something. But we can’t say for sure, of course.

READ MORE: Apparently, These Are the Most Friendly Towns in Pennsylvania

Despite being the most popular athlete in town, Jalen tends to be pretty quiet (and private), as we know. So it’s likely that we may not confirm this news for a bit longer.

We’ll see though!

By the way, if you ever are looking for what’s happening around town: HughE (and PHillyChitChat) are one of the my favorite “go to sources” for all things Philly. Check out his blog or follow him on social media.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST