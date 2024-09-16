If you're familiar with the New Jersey news scene, you're about to see a familiar face on NBC 10 Philadelphia.

It came as a huge shock back in the fall of 2023 when News 12 NJ Veteran Meteorologist, James Gregorio was let go from the station after over 25 years.

There was no scandal.

The news station was rocked by massive layoffs, as many companies have been since the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, unfortunately, Gregorio was one of the many affected.

Thankfully, Gregorio's many fans still had the chance to see him giving weather forecasts on social media and YouTube, where he's fondly known as "G-Man."

Back in February, Gregorio announced that he would be doing some fill-in work and freelancing at a WGRZ-TV up in Buffalo, New York.

And now, I'm so excited to see that Gregorio will be filling in from time-to-time on Philadelphia's NBC 10.

Gregorio made the announcement on his Facebook page recently that his first day is Sunday, September 15.

Gregorio posted, " So happy to announce that I am joining a great weather team at NBC 10 Philadelphia filling in for a talented group of meteorologists. Tune in tomorrow at 5 am."

His fans went crazy and flooded the post with happy comments like, "Best news of the year."

Many were also thrilled to see him together, once again, with his New 12 NJ buddy, Justin Godynick, and closer to his home in New Jersey.

Godynick posted the same picture of the two of them together at NBC 10 Philadelphia on his Facebook page and captioned it, "So happy to work with my friend and mentor again."

