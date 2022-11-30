Here's some exciting news. One of my favorite places to visit during the holidays (all year long, actually) is going to be featured on national TV tomorrow morning, bright and early, according to social media reports.

It's Peddler's Village in Lahaska. The Village announced that TV crews from NBC TV's Today Show will take you on a tour of the festive shopping, eating and enjoying destination in Bucks County, PA.

Listen to this. You're invited to be a part of the fun and you could end up being in tv too. How cool is that?

Here's the deal. Peddler's Village posted that all are welcome to show up (you need to be there by 7:30am), grab some free cider starting at 8am, and hang out during the show. I wish I didn't have to work, I would love to go be a part of this. Lol.

NBC 10 Philadelphia's Lucy Bustamante will also be there. She shared the news on her Instagram that she'll be live with Today Show stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

I've also heard while you're there be on the lookout for Santa Claus.

Peddler's Village will be featured the segment "Merriest Main Street in America."

That it certainly is. My family visits during the holidays each year to shop, dine (Hart's Tavern is one of our favorite spots), check out the Gingerbread House Display (they're amazing) and of course see the millions of holidays lights throughout the village.

If you've never been to Peddler's Village, it's a must. Its website says it's "where holiday magic happens."

I'll definitely be watching the Today Show, rooting on our local gem and telling all my co-workers, "I've been there!" Lol.

Tune into NBC TV's Today Show Thursday, December 1, 2022 starting around 8:30am.

So exciting.

