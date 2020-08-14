Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out which celebrity pair is expecting, who the highest paying actor is and more, below!

Jason Derulo Thought 'Cats' Would 'Change the World'

Poor sweet, delusional Jason Derulo thought the 2019 movie adaption of Cats would "change the world.” The pop star-actor shared that when he saw the trailer for the first time, he got chills down his spine and decided then and there that it would be the perfect film for his onscreen debut. (via People)

Seahawks Cut Rookie Kemah Siverand

The Seahawks waived undrafted rookie Kemah Siverand on Tueday and reduced their training camp down to 76 players. According to NFL’s Tom Pelissero, the Oklahoma State alum was trying to disguise and sneak a woman into his room at the team’s hotel. He reportedly dressed her up in a Seahawks hoodie to look like a player. (via Sporting News)

Dwayne Johnson Is Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actor

For the second year in a row, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is Hollywood’s highest paid actor. Between June 2019 and June 2020, Johnson made $87.5 million dollars, $23.5 million of which came from his Netflix film Red Notice. The other four stars who complete the top five highest paying actors include Ryan Reynolds at $71.5 million, Mark Wahlberg at $58 million, Ben Affleck at $55 million and Vin Diesel at $54 million. (via Variety)

Nick Cannon Not Suing ViacomCBS

Nick Cannon has no plans to sue ViacomCBS in a previously reported $1.5 billion lawsuit for the rights to his show, Wild ‘n Out. His team claims the reports are fake. Viacom severed all ties to Cannon due to anti-Semitic comments on his podcast, Cannon’s Class. (via TMZ)

Ciara Filmed Music Video Two Days Before Giving Birth





Ciara can be seen twerking it up and celebrating Black excellence in her new music video for “Rooted." The best part? The clip was filmed just two days before the birth of her third child back in July. (via Daily Mail)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUAxPG3GYi8

VIP Seating Might Save U.K. Concerts

The U.K. held its first major outdoor concert this week and the way they did it might become the new norm. Concert organizers sectioned off small groups, making VIP sections for each concertgoer. Sam Fender performed to 2,500 people on Tuesday night at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle, marking the first social-distanced concert (outside of drive-in concerts, that is). There were 500 separate seating sections with metal barricades surrounding groups of five people. (via TMZ)

'American Pie' Spinoff Show Coming on Netflix

Netflix is currently working on a women-focused American Pie spinoff show titled American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules. (via Daily Mail)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Expecting Third Child





Chrissy Teigne and John Legend are expecting a new addition to their family: baby number three! Legend announced the happy news in his new music video for "Wild," which you can watch below.

https://youtu.be/279RNoP5UyU

Man Accidentally Burns Down Apartment During Proposal

Albert Ndreu of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England had a special proposal all planned out for his girlfriend, Valerja Madevic. He decorated their apartment with candles and balloons, even spelling out “Marry Me?” with tea lights. He spent over two weeks planning and four hours setting up the romantic moment. Tragically, after he decorated and went to pick Madevic up, leaving 100 candles unattended, their apartment burned down. Thankfully, nobody was hurt and he was still able to propose. (via 98.7 KLUV)