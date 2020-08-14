Jersey Mike’s Subs is Coming to New Hope

I'll never forget the first time I have a Jersey Mike's sub. I was in college, dating this guy who lived down the shore and it was his college graduation party. His mom had gotten subs from Jersey Mike's and I grabbed an Italian piece and once I ate it, I was hooked. After that I looked up locations and found there was a location right in Tuckerton where my Dad lived, so whenever I was down, that's where I got my subs. Once I moved to Mercer County, I discovered the location in Princeton, so I was surrounded by them. I love all their varieties of sandwiches and I like that they partner with Feeding America to help give meals to others who need them.

The Patch reports that Jersey Mike's will be opening a new location this fall and it will be in New Hope Pennsylvania. There is no opening date yet, but a location has been announced. It will be located in the same shopping center as McCaffrey's supermarket. Their new address will be 334 W. Bridge St. New Hope PA. They already have their own Facebook page set up, so I suggest giving them a LIKE and then you'll stay up to date on the latest opening of the new location.

If you're interested in working at this Jersey Mike's location, they are looking for new hires. Check out more details here.