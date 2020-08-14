Art All Night Trenton Going Virtual This Weekend

Trenton's popular arts festival, "Art All Night Trenton," for 2020 will be virtual this weekend, according to Planet Princeton.

It was originally supposed to happen back in June, but, obviously had to be postponed because of coronavirus. Organizers had hoped to host a live event in August, but, unfortunately, that can't happen yet either. The show will go on though, just differently this year, but, don't worry, you'll still be able to see all of the things you love about "Art All Night Trenton."

The virtual "Art All Night Trenton" will begin tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, August 15th) at 3pm and run until Sunday afternoon (August 16th) at 3pm. The article says you'll still be able to see lots of art on display, live music, live demonstrations, their film festival, children’s activities, masterclasses, and talks. You can submit your art HERE.

The Artworks Executive Director, Lauren Otis, said, "As uncertainty continued over when and how New Jersey would recover from COVID-19, the likelihood of holding a festival in August in Trenton, with thousands of attendees, seemed increasingly remote. We realized it was prudent to make other plans, and the more we explored the idea of a virtual event, the more we realized how exciting the possibilities were.”

What's great about a virtual format is that it allows everyone, not just in the Trenton area, to be a part of the experience. If you've always wanted to go, but, couldn't, now's your chance to check it out.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, click here. You can follow on Facebook, too. Have fun.