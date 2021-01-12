Jason Derulo’s Twitter Leaks Celebrity DMs, Posts Racial and Homophobic Slurs During Obscene Hack

Jason Derulo’s Twitter account was hacked today — and the screenshots are shocking.

On Tuesday (January 12), fans began to notice strange and incredibly offensive tweets on their feeds coming from the 31-year-old singer’s official Twitter account, which has nearly 4 million followers.

An apparent hacker leaked some of the TikTok star's direct messages with celebrities and posted racial and homophobic slurs, tagging the Twitter handles of famous figures such as James Charles and Megan Thee Stallion.

Derulo apparently regained control of the account around 3:45 PM EST, as the tweets were deleted and the account's profile picture and header have since returned to normal.

@JasonDerulo on Twitter

"Shake sum ass you sexy juicy f---ot," one tweet said to YouTube makeup mogul James Charles.

@JasonDerulo on Twitter

The hacker posted a screenshot of Derulo's private DMs with artist Imogen Heap and wrote, "d--k rider."

@JasonDerulo on Twitter

In a jumbled up, confusing, aggressive series of tweets, the hacker seemed to give a shout out to Marc D'Amelio, the father of famous TikTok users Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, as well as Addison Rae.

Some users were apparently able to log in to the account with the password “jasonderulo” during the hack.

There is currently no shortage of “Jason Derulo Has Fallen Down The Stairs” meme tweets happening right now, as users continue to gawk at and unpack the disgusting screenshots from the hacker's brutal session on his account.

Check out some reactions from Twitter: