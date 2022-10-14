Bon Jovi’s Annual Chili Event Kicks Off This Weekend In Toms River, NJ

Whenever there’s news about Jon Bon Jovi, New Jersey is all ears. If you’re looking for a night full of chili and Bon Jovi, this event is the perfect night out for you.

According to Asbury Park Press, The Jon Bon Jovi South Kitchen is hosting its 7th annual Chili Cook-off event, and everyone’s invited!

If you live in New Jersey, it’s so easy to get to and from the beach, especially if you’re from Mercer, Bucks, or Burlington counties.

This could be a really cool day trip with the girls or even a nice little weekend getaway with your husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, or whoever! I can only imagine how good the air will smell with all of the talented competitors that show up to this event.

The event is set for this Sunday, October 16, at the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen in Toms River, New Jersey.

Everyone who goes out to watch the competition on Sunday will be given opportunities to donate to the JBJ Soul Kitchen and try all of the different chilis that are available, then vote for their favorite. The event will be from 1-4 pm and is located at 1769 Hooper Ave, Toms River, New Jersey.

