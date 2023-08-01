More good news for Oxford Valley Mall. A new restaurant and a new store are coming soon, according to Montco.Today.

Much needed improvements are being made to the lagging Bucks County mall, insinuating that better days are ahead.

Get our free mobile app

The Lighthouse restaurant coming soon to Oxford Valley Mall

The new restaurant, The Lighthouse, will be in the food court. It's a Carribean/Jamaican restaurant. Simon Mall says its food is "Made with the taste and influences of the Island culture. Without a doubt you will enjoy the beautifully made Jamaican style taste of our food. Enjoy the spectacular flavors."

It will located near Mochinut, which is a newer donut creation. They're a cross between Japanese Mochi and the American donut. They're so light and delicious. If you've never tried them, you're missing out.

JD Sports coming soon to Oxford Valley Mall

The new retail store is called JD Sports. It's a sportswear, shoes and accessories store. There are other locations in Willow Grove Mall and Freehold Raceway Mall. It will take the place of the Go! Calendar and Games store, which is moving to the 2nd floor of the mall.

Oxford Valley Mall got new air conditioning

You'll appreciate this in these hot, summer months. A new, 21 ton air conditioning unit was recently installed in the main building of the mall.

When did Oxford Valley Mall open?

Oxford Valley Mall has been a popular shopping destination since 1973. It used to be packed with shoppers all the time, but, since online shopping has become more and more popular (especially since the pandemic) foot traffic has trailed off. Hopefully, these improvements, new stores and restaurants will bring people back.

There's nothing like going to the mall. I love the experience. I'm the kind of person that likes to try clothes and shoes on before buying them and browsing at many different stores. Shopping is one of my favorite hobbies. Haha.

Oxford Valley Mall is located at 2300 East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA.