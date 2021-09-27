Jeff Dunham Coming to the Cure Insurance Arena

Jeff Dunham, the ventriloquist who became famous from Comedy Central is coming to Trenton.

Jeff will be bringing all his funny and witty characters along with him for a show at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Saturday, January 15, 2022. It's sure to be a good show since they've taken a year off due to COVID.

Tickets go on sale for this stop of his Seriously!? Tour on October 4th at 10am. Tickets can be purchased at cureinsurancearena.com or in person at Cure Insurance Arena's box office. The box office is located outside Cure Insurance Arena at 81 Hamilton Avenue in Trenton.

If you've never heard of Jeff Dunham, you can watch the video below of some of his best skits. Some of his characters may be offensive, but it's all in good comedy fun.

I remember seeing Jeff Dunham on Comedy Central many years ago and then hearing my Dad talk about how funny he was. My Dad is the hardest person to buy gifts for, so I was so happy when he told me he'd wanna go see him live.

We saw him twice, once in Newark and once in Atlantic City. Both times we laughed until we cried and said we'd definitely see him again.

Since my Dad is pretty much our full time nanny, I think I may be getting these tickets for him as a Christmas gift. He deserves the tickets and so much more. We honestly would be lost without him.