Enter to Win A Four Pack of Passes to See Wolf Pack Ninjas at the Cure Insurance Arena

You could win a four-pack of passes to see Wolf Pack Ninjas at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. It's happening August 5-7. You can enter to win passes to the final day of the competition (August 7) below.

The weekend-long event will include activities that allow ninjas fans of all ages to participate, interact and watch top ninjas compete at the highest level.

The weekend culminates in a bracket-style competition of the top 16 men and women who will race head-to-head for a chance to win $25,000 in front of a live audience. For more information on Wolfpack Ninjas, visit their website or click here for ticketing details.

94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules apply. The contest runs through 12:01 am Monday, April 4, 2022. Winner will receive 4 passes to the August 7 event.



