Listen up wrestling fans, you're in for a treat. The WWE is coming to the area at the beginning of 2023. I know you want to go. All of your favorite superstars will be there.

According to a press release, there are going to be two local live shows this winter.

On Monday, January 23rd, Raw 30th Anniversary will be at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and on Sunday, March 5th the Road to Wrestlemania Tour will be at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

Tickets are going on sale Friday (November 18th) at 10am for Raw's 30th Anniversary. The show starts at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. Click here to buy tickets.

Do you remember when it made its debut? It was January 11, 1993 at the Manhattan Center in New York City. It replaced Prime Time Wrestling on the USA Network, according to Post Wrestling.

Tickets are also on Friday (November 18th) for the "Sunday Stunner" at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton. Click here to buy tickets.

Tickets would make a really cool holiday gift the WWE fan in your life.

WWE is fun for the whole family. The shows are seen in more than one billion homes in 180 countries, in 30 different languages around the world.

For more information on both shows, click here.

