There's buzz in a local community Facebook group that a MEGA STAR is allegedly in the Trenton, NJ area TONIGHT (Thursday, January 19th).

Word is that it's singer Bruce Springsteen. Those rumors allege that The Boss is practicing for his upcoming world tour at the Cure Insurance Arena. How cool is that? We haven't been able to confirm or deny these rumors (so far).

Springsteen kicks off "The Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 Tour" on February 1st down in Tampa.

He'll be stopping in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on March 16th, Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 1st, and at the Prudential Center in Newark on April 14th.

After the Prudential Center show, he's off to Barcelona, Spain, and will be in Europe until the end of July.

Nothing's confirmed yet, but, I've heard he may then return to the United States and do some stadium dates.

This isn't the first time Springsteen has been spotted rehearsing locally. On Tuesday, January 10th he was at the Vogel, part of the Count Basie Center of the Arts, in Red Bank.

Word got out that he and his band were there and there was a crowd outside in no time.

I have a feeling that's what's going to happen tonight. Fans in the private community Facebook group said they were headed there to see if they could catch a glimpse of him and maybe hear some of the setlist.

Remember When: Bruce Springsteen Spotted With Bon Jovi at Jersey Ice Cream Shop in 2022

Security is out front of the Cure Insurance Arena tonight, leading me to believe it's true that he's really in there. If you do try to catch a glimpse of the star tonight, make sure you follow all local police and security orders.

The Cure Insurance Arena just got a brand new sound system, along with some other upgrades, making it an attractive place to rehearse I'm sure.

I'll let you know if I hear anything else.

