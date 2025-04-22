If you live in the Keystone state, or anywhere else for that matter, and you're in search of the best place to live, pack your bags, I've found the place for you.

Montgomery County town named most livable in PA

According to a new study by GoBankingRates, there is a town in Montgomery County that is the "most livable" place in Pennsylvania.

What does it mean that a town is "livable?"

I'm sure the answer is different for everyone because your taste isn't the same as everyone else's.

For me, a great, livable town would have pretty neighborhoods. There would be houses with grass, trees, flowers, and maybe a water view.

It would be a family-friendly town with a nice Main Street area that included shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

I would also love to have easy access to major roadways, an airport, and a major city, in this case it would be Philadelphia.

This particular study looked at factors like crime rate, the housing market, pollution, healthcare, the economy, and transportation to determine the towns in each state that are the best to live in.

Drumroll, please.

Jenkintown named best place to live in PA

In Pennsylvania, the town that's been named the most livable, or the best place to live is Jenkintown in Montgomery County.

Have you heard of it or visited?

Jenkintown is a Philadelphia suburb

Jenkintown is a suburb of Philadelphia and is only about 45 minutes outside of the city.

It looks like it has a little Main Street area, which I like, with a fun art scene.

Jenkintown holds an annual Festival of the Arts in September

In September, the town holds a Festival of the Arts.

So, if you're thinking about relocating to Pennsylvania, Jenkintown may be the perfect spot for you.

