‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Final Guest Hosts, Including LeVar Burton

The producers of Jeopardy! have announced the final batch of guest hosts who will fill in for the remainder of the show’s 37th season. The names include sportscaster Joe Buck, Good Morning America hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, and LeVar Burton, the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and Reading Rainbow host who has publicly campaigned to be the show’s permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek. (A recent petition calling for Burton to get the Jeopardy! hosting received nearly 250,000 signatures.)

In response to the news that Burton will get a shot behind the Jeopardy! lectern, he tweeted “THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support,” adding he was “overjoyed, excited, and eager” to get to be a Jeopardy! guest host:

Via Jeopardy!’s official website, here’s the full lineup of guest hosts that will carry the show through the end of August:

May 3-14: Bill Whitaker (60 Minutes Correspondent)

Bill Whitaker (60 Minutes Correspondent) May 31-June 11: Mayim Bialik (Actress and Neuroscientist)

Mayim Bialik (Actress and Neuroscientist) June 14-25: Savannah Guthrie (Today Co-Anchor)

Savannah Guthrie (Today Co-Anchor) June 28-July 9: Dr. Sanjay Gupta (CNN Chief Medical Correspondent)

Dr. Sanjay Gupta (CNN Chief Medical Correspondent) July 12-16: George Stephanopoulos (Good Morning America Co-Anchor)

George Stephanopoulos (Good Morning America Co-Anchor) July 19-23: Robin Roberts (Good Morning America Co-Anchor)

Robin Roberts (Good Morning America Co-Anchor) July 26-30: LeVar Burton (Actor, Host)

LeVar Burton (Actor, Host) August 2-6: David Faber (Co-host Squawk on the Street)

David Faber (Co-host Squawk on the Street) August 9-13: Joe Buck (Fox Sportscaster)

Jeopardy!’s current guest host is Anderson Cooper, who’ll be filling in through the end of April. Previous guests included former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, journalist Katie Couric, and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The show has not yet announced a permanent replacement for Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gallery — Shocking TV Twists Fans Actually Predicted: