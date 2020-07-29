‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Return to the Studio, With a Completely New Look Amid COVID-19

Two of our favorite game shows are returning to the studio for the first time since the coronavirus shuttered their production in mid-March.

'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' will resume production with completely redesigned sets amid the pandemic.

Wheel of Fortune, which will resume production next week, will feature a "redesigned" wheel to provide proper social distancing between contestants, Deadline and USA Today reported.

Over at Jeopardy!, which will resume production this week, the stage has been redesigned to allow for more space between the three contestant podiums. Plus, the contestants will be at a safe distance from the show's host Alex Trebek at his lectern, Deadline.com reports.

Both shows are produced by Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Distribution.

Contestants will be tested for the coronavirus before they appear for the game show's taping. Additionally, they say that PPE will be provided for everyone behind the scenes, and regular testing will take place for the crew. Social distancing measures will of course be enforced "both on-stage and off," Deadline says.

"While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! they have come to love when the season starts,” a studio spokeswoman told Deadline," a studio spokeswoman told Deadline.



We'll see what the new sets look like when the new seasons of each game show premieres this fall.