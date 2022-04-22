It doesn't matter what kind of cuisine you're in the mood for, not only will you be able to find it in New Jersey, but it will most likely be delicious.

A rebounding city in The Garden State is getting the national spotlight for being one of the "Next Great Food Cities" in all of the United States.

Get our free mobile app

I give the team over at Food & Wine a lot of credit. It couldn't have been easy to spotlight just one Jersey town for its food.

The foodie and wine website asked readers to submit their selections for "food cities."

Melanie Hansche wrote:

It's an exciting time for food in America. The culinary landscape in cities big and small around the country has matured exponentially in the past two decades, a shift that has been thrilling to experience and taste. The immense challenges of the last two years in particular have seen many chefs, restaurateurs, and makers leave bigger urban centers and return to their smaller home cities. This returning talent, plus a new generation of entrepreneurs, is spurring a burst of creativity, innovation, and deliciousness in under-the-radar destinations all over the country. It is these destinations that make up Food & Wine's inaugural list of the next great food cities: the seven most exciting big cities, plus four smaller towns with populations less than 60,000 that have big food scenes. Each city profile highlights local chefs, restaurants, producers, pop-ups, retailers, food halls, markets, distillers, brewers, incubators, and more that make up the dynamic and diverse food culture of each place. Here are the 11 food cities worth traveling to in 2022.

It's not just the views that impress diners.

It's a French Bistro like Madame Claude Bis.

It's an authentic Italian restaurant like Porto Leggero.

It's an upscale American Grille like Lighthorse Tavern.

Congratulations to Jersey City for being named one of America's "Next Big Food Cities" by Food & Wine.

When most people look for an exciting food city booming with options in the Northeast, they tend to think of New York City. However, mere minutes away by train is NYC's secret "sixth borough": Jersey City. Packed with vibrant food businesses, Jersey City isn't just a spot to drink in the breathtaking view of the skyline across the river—though it certainly is that, too—it's a food city where culture and community keep diners coming back.

New Jersey is a foodie's dream.