Tuesday's severe weather (with heavy rain, flooding, and winds) is expected to last into Wednesday morning, and it's expected to cause downed trees, localized flooding, and power outages. As a result, we're seeing another round of school closings for Wednesday (January 10).

As of 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday (January 9), these are the latest school closings in our area for Wednesday:

Bucks County, Pa. School Closings for January 10, 2024

Bensalem Township School District - Opening 2 hours late

Central Bucks School District - Opening 2 hours late

Council Rock School District - Opening 2 hours late

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology - Opening 2 hours late

Morrisville School District - Opening 2 hours late

Neshaminy School District - Opening 2 hours late

Pennridge School District - Opening 2 hours late

Pennsbury School District - Opening 2 hours late

Quakertown Christian School - Opening 2 hours late

Quakertown Community School District - Opening 2 hours late

Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 10, 2024

Ewing Township Schools - Opening 90 minutes late

Princeton Public School - Opening 90 minutes late

Middlesex County, NJ School Closings for January 10, 2024

Middlesex County College (Edison and Perth Amboy Campuses) - Opening at 11 a.m.

New Brunswick Public Schools - Opening 90 minutes late

North Brunswick Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late

Perth Amboy Public Schools - Opening 90 minutes late

Piscataway Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late

To see a complete list of closings in New Jersey, you can visit the closing page on the website of our sister station, New Jersey 101.5.

Meanwhile, you can click here to see a complete list of closings for Bucks County or Philadelphia.

