‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Begins Filming ‘Family Vacation’ Season 4

Since the start of COVID-19 many shows and productions have been put on hold, or worse, they've been cancelled altogether. Well, it looks like our Jersey favs are here to stay. According to the deadline, Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 is in progress despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino posted on Instagram confirming that season 4 is a go! It looks like his wife will also be with him during this season.

So word on the street is that they are filming right now in Las Vegas resort. There has been a bubble that has been created for the cast and crew, and they will continue to do so as long as they are following all safety precautions.

There are tons of shows that have been using the Quarantine bubble, such as The Bachelorette, Shark Tank, and even the NBA. So how exactly does this bubble going to work for this show? Who knows. I’m wondering if it will really JUST be a crew and cast. I think part of what makes the show is that they can be in the public eye. Things are definitely going to be different.

All cast members will be back for this season, except Snookie (Nicole Polizzi). She announced that season 3 would be her last season on the show. She said there were lots of reasons why and it was definitely a hard decision to make, but she just would not be returning. Now we do know that her family played a big part in why she was not going to return. I know for a fact it was definitely hard being away from her babies and husband. She’s just ready to move on from that life.