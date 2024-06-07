Wawa Welcome to America 2024: July 4th Celebrations + Where to Get FREE Hoagies in Philly!

It's ba-aack! Get ready for Wawa Welcome to America 2024!

Leading up to July 4th, Wawa Welcome to America has once again rolled out 16 days of free, family-friendly programming and festivities throughout Philadelphia, "with a focus on arts, culture, diversity, education, wellness, history, and performance." Wawa Welcome to America runs June 19 - July 4.

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert Getty Images for Welcome America loading...

Get our free mobile app

And what kind of Wawa Welcome to America would it be if Wawa hoagies weren't involved? As part of the celebrations, you'l be able to score a FREE Wawa hoagie in Philly!

When is Wawa Hoagie Day?

Wawa Hoagie day is Thursday, June 27! So if you're looking for a free lunch in Philly, take advantage!

Starting at noon, around 25,000 FREE Wawa Shorti hoagies will be given away along Arch Street between 5th & 6th Streets in the Independence Mall area.

According to the event page, there will also be entertainment with a performance by a quartet of singing military veterans and free admission to the National Constitution Center all day!

What else is happening during Wawa Welcome to America?

The Wawa Welcome to America celebration hosts free performances, free museum days, block parties, Rocky movie night on the Art Museum steps, a Salute to Independence parade, and of course, the Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, headlined by Ne-yo and Kesha!

Here's an overview of the calendar of events!

Are you excited for this year's Wawa Made in America celebrations? Between the block parties, the fireworks and Ne-yo, I can't decide which I'm more excited for!

7 Weird Pennsylvania Laws You Probably Didn't Know We're scratching our heads over these bizarre Pennsylvania laws. Gallery Credit: Austyn