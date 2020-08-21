Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 21, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:17a Low

Fri 4:32p High

Fri 10:30p Low

Sat 5:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:51a Low

Fri 3:56p High

Fri 10:04p Low

Sat 4:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:05a Low

Fri 4:08p High

Fri 10:18p Low

Sat 4:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:47a Low

Fri 4:00p High

Fri 10:00p Low

Sat 4:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:22a High

Fri 1:57p Low

Fri 8:37p High

Sat 2:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:09a Low

Fri 4:25p High

Fri 10:24p Low

Sat 5:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:56a High

Fri 1:04p Low

Fri 8:11p High

Sat 1:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:56a Low

Fri 4:52p High

Fri 11:13p Low

Sat 5:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:52a Low

Fri 3:56p High

Fri 10:08p Low

Sat 4:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:29a Low

Fri 4:23p High

Fri 10:49p Low

Sat 4:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:57a Low

Fri 4:02p High

Fri 10:19p Low

Sat 4:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 11:00a Low

Fri 4:59p High

Fri 11:20p Low

Sat 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).