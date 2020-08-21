Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 21, 2020

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature76° - 84°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 10:17a		Low
Fri 4:32p		High
Fri 10:30p		Low
Sat 5:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:51a		Low
Fri 3:56p		High
Fri 10:04p		Low
Sat 4:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:05a		Low
Fri 4:08p		High
Fri 10:18p		Low
Sat 4:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:47a		Low
Fri 4:00p		High
Fri 10:00p		Low
Sat 4:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:22a		High
Fri 1:57p		Low
Fri 8:37p		High
Sat 2:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:09a		Low
Fri 4:25p		High
Fri 10:24p		Low
Sat 5:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:56a		High
Fri 1:04p		Low
Fri 8:11p		High
Sat 1:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:56a		Low
Fri 4:52p		High
Fri 11:13p		Low
Sat 5:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:52a		Low
Fri 3:56p		High
Fri 10:08p		Low
Sat 4:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:29a		Low
Fri 4:23p		High
Fri 10:49p		Low
Sat 4:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:57a		Low
Fri 4:02p		High
Fri 10:19p		Low
Sat 4:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 11:00a		Low
Fri 4:59p		High
Fri 11:20p		Low
Sat 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 21, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top