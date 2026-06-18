Bristol Meyers Squibb Hosting Fun Free Community Event in Trenton, NJ
If you're looking for something fun to do on Saturday (June 20), you're invited to the BMS Kickoff for Community Health at Cadwalader Park in Trenton.
BMS Kickoff for Community Health from 10 AM - 2 PM June 20 in Trenton
The free, family-friendly event is from 10 AM - 2 PM. Its goal is to bring the community together for a day of fun and to make families aware of vital health resources in the capital city.
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Don't miss it. Free groceries will be given away. There will be live music, family-friendly activities including the grand opening of a new community mini soccer pitch, dedicated to the community of Trenton, and a free community health fair.
Local company, Bristol Meyers Squibb is hosting this free community event along with the FIFA 2026 World Cup New York New Jersey Host Committee, U.S. Soccer Foundation, the City of Trenton with Mayor Reed Gusciora, and the Trenton Parks and Recreation Department.
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Bristol Meyers Squibb has a long-standing commitment to local communities for health equity.
Space is limited, so you're encouraged to register in advance. Cadwalader Park is located at 1000 West State Street in Trenton, NJ. Click here to pre-register.
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Gallery Credit: Mike Brant