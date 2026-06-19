Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City will have one less restaurant soon. The struggling spot announced on social media that it's closing its doors for good.

Bordentown Square Tap + Grill is closing permanently

Bordentown Square Tap + Grill posted that it's closing this chapter, but if you are a fan of the place, it's not totally going away. Keep reading for details.

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The gastropub had an impressive 20-tap digital beer wall, decent food, and a cool vibe, but had trouble getting people through the door. Check out the closing announcement on Instagram below.

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The Instagram post announcing the closure reads in part, "After much thought and reflection, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant doors. While this chapter is coming to an end, our passion for bringing people together through great food, warm hospitality, and memorable experiences will continue. We are incredibly grateful for the support, friendships, and memories our guests have shared with us over the years. Your loyalty has meant more to us than words can express, and its been an honor to serve this wonderful community."

READ MORE: Ewing restaurant closes doors for good

Its last day open is Saturday, June 20

If you'd like to visit before it closes, the last day open is Saturday (June 20). The restaurant is encouraging those with gift cards to get there and use them before they close.

Catering and private party services are still available

In an interesting move, catering will still be available, even though the restaurant will be shut down. The post also says catering and private event services will still be available. "We look forward to being part of your weddings, birthdays, corporate gatherings, family celebrations, holidays, and other special occasions." The post ended by saying this isn't goodbye, it's a new beginning.

Bordentown Square Tap + Grill is located at 233 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City.