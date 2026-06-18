You're invited to have three days of non-stop fun in New Hope and Lambertville to celebrate America's 25th birthday.

New Hope-Lambertville American 250 Festival is July 3-5

The New Hope-Lambertville America 250 Festival is happening over the 4th of July weekend. There's no better place to celebrate this special occasion than the place where one of the founding fathers of our country, George Washington, liked to hang out (and still has a bar tab open), and where troops famously crossed the Delaware to defend our country.

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Over 50 local businesses and organizations have teamed up with the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and America Celebrates Inc. for a fun-filled weekend, one that will be remembered for years to come, so don't miss out.

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The fireworks show will be the largest in New Hope history

New Hope will have its biggest fireworks show in history, with two barges of fireworks and 200 drones putting on a patriotic light show synchronized to patriotic music, the Freedom Parade from Lambertville to New Hope, Dragon Boat Races between America and Great Britain, River Bank performers and actors bringing history to life, George Washington, Anna Strong, Samuel Adams and a Continental Army soldier leading a pub crawl across the bridge, synchronized concerts on both river banks as church bells ring on Sunday, Music Mountain Theatre performing Stars and Stripes, and Roxey Ballet presents NJ Ballad.

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New Hope-Lambertville America 250 Festival New Hope-Lambertville America 250 Festival

On July 4th there will be an outdoor concert

There will be an outdoor concert on July 4, hosted by DJ Wodi. The opening act is the Sam Ryan Band. Sound familiar? Sam Ryan is a New Hope native, who tours all over the country as the lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears. The group has won 3 Grammys. The concert will also feature Forever Donna: The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute, starring Rainere Martin, and Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute band, that you may have seen on the Stephen Colbert Show.

Many of the businesses in both towns will be all decked out for the occasion and have sales, exhibits, themed drinks, food specials, pop-ups, and more.

The New Hope-Lambertville America 250 Festival is happening 4th of July weekend. Be there. For a schedule of events, click here.