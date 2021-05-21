Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 21, 2021

Bradley Beach at sunrise (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature63° - 79°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature59° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:11pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 10:18a		High
Fri 4:16p		Low
Fri 10:44p		High
Sat 4:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:42a		High
Fri 3:50p		Low
Fri 10:08p		High
Sat 4:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:54a		High
Fri 4:04p		Low
Fri 10:20p		High
Sat 4:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:46a		High
Fri 3:46p		Low
Fri 10:12p		High
Sat 3:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:02a		Low
Fri 2:23p		High
Fri 7:56p		Low
Sat 2:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:10a		High
Fri 4:14p		Low
Fri 10:32p		High
Sat 4:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 6:09a		Low
Fri 1:57p		High
Fri 7:03p		Low
Sat 2:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 10:40a		High
Fri 5:01p		Low
Fri 11:00p		High
Sat 5:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:41a		High
Fri 4:01p		Low
Fri 10:03p		High
Sat 4:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 10:03a		High
Fri 4:23p		Low
Fri 10:25p		High
Sat 4:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:50a		High
Fri 4:09p		Low
Fri 10:12p		High
Sat 4:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 10:37a		High
Fri 5:00p		Low
Fri 11:03p		High
Sat 5:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

