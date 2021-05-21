Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 21, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 79° Winds From the South

8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:11pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:18a High

Fri 4:16p Low

Fri 10:44p High

Sat 4:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:42a High

Fri 3:50p Low

Fri 10:08p High

Sat 4:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:54a High

Fri 4:04p Low

Fri 10:20p High

Sat 4:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:46a High

Fri 3:46p Low

Fri 10:12p High

Sat 3:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:02a Low

Fri 2:23p High

Fri 7:56p Low

Sat 2:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:10a High

Fri 4:14p Low

Fri 10:32p High

Sat 4:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 6:09a Low

Fri 1:57p High

Fri 7:03p Low

Sat 2:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:40a High

Fri 5:01p Low

Fri 11:00p High

Sat 5:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:41a High

Fri 4:01p Low

Fri 10:03p High

Sat 4:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:03a High

Fri 4:23p Low

Fri 10:25p High

Sat 4:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:50a High

Fri 4:09p Low

Fri 10:12p High

Sat 4:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 10:37a High

Fri 5:00p Low

Fri 11:03p High

Sat 5:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

