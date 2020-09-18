Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 18, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect through late Saturday night
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|68° - 69°
|Winds
|From the North
16 - 26 mph (Gust 35 mph)
14 - 23 knots (Gust 30 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:04a
|Low
Fri 3:25p
|High
Fri 9:20p
|Low
Sat 3:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:38a
|Low
Fri 2:49p
|High
Fri 8:54p
|Low
Sat 3:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:52a
|Low
Fri 3:01p
|High
Fri 9:08p
|Low
Sat 3:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:34a
|Low
Fri 2:53p
|High
Fri 8:50p
|Low
Sat 3:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:10a
|High
Fri 12:44p
|Low
Fri 7:30p
|High
Sat 1:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:57a
|Low
Fri 3:20p
|High
Fri 9:15p
|Low
Sat 3:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:44a
|High
Fri 11:51a
|Low
Fri 7:04p
|High
Sat 12:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:43a
|Low
Fri 3:45p
|High
Fri 10:02p
|Low
Sat 4:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:40a
|Low
Fri 2:49p
|High
Fri 8:59p
|Low
Sat 3:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:15a
|Low
Fri 3:16p
|High
Fri 9:38p
|Low
Sat 3:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:46a
|Low
Fri 2:57p
|High
Fri 9:10p
|Low
Sat 3:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:48a
|Low
Fri 3:51p
|High
Fri 10:10p
|Low
Sat 4:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.
MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).