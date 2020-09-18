Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 18, 2020

Avon/Belmar Bridge (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through late Saturday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature68° - 69°
WindsFrom the North
16 - 26 mph (Gust 35 mph)
14 - 23 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:04a		Low
Fri 3:25p		High
Fri 9:20p		Low
Sat 3:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:38a		Low
Fri 2:49p		High
Fri 8:54p		Low
Sat 3:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:52a		Low
Fri 3:01p		High
Fri 9:08p		Low
Sat 3:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:34a		Low
Fri 2:53p		High
Fri 8:50p		Low
Sat 3:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:10a		High
Fri 12:44p		Low
Fri 7:30p		High
Sat 1:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:57a		Low
Fri 3:20p		High
Fri 9:15p		Low
Sat 3:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:44a		High
Fri 11:51a		Low
Fri 7:04p		High
Sat 12:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:43a		Low
Fri 3:45p		High
Fri 10:02p		Low
Sat 4:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:40a		Low
Fri 2:49p		High
Fri 8:59p		Low
Sat 3:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:15a		Low
Fri 3:16p		High
Fri 9:38p		Low
Sat 3:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:46a		Low
Fri 2:57p		High
Fri 9:10p		Low
Sat 3:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:48a		Low
Fri 3:51p		High
Fri 10:10p		Low
Sat 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 18, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
