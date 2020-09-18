Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 18, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. Small Craft Advisory in effect through late Saturday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 69° Winds From the North

16 - 26 mph (Gust 35 mph)

14 - 23 knots (Gust 30 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 73°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:04a Low

Fri 3:25p High

Fri 9:20p Low

Sat 3:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:38a Low

Fri 2:49p High

Fri 8:54p Low

Sat 3:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:52a Low

Fri 3:01p High

Fri 9:08p Low

Sat 3:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:34a Low

Fri 2:53p High

Fri 8:50p Low

Sat 3:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:10a High

Fri 12:44p Low

Fri 7:30p High

Sat 1:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:57a Low

Fri 3:20p High

Fri 9:15p Low

Sat 3:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:44a High

Fri 11:51a Low

Fri 7:04p High

Sat 12:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:43a Low

Fri 3:45p High

Fri 10:02p Low

Sat 4:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:40a Low

Fri 2:49p High

Fri 8:59p Low

Sat 3:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:15a Low

Fri 3:16p High

Fri 9:38p Low

Sat 3:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:46a Low

Fri 2:57p High

Fri 9:10p Low

Sat 3:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:48a Low

Fri 3:51p High

Fri 10:10p Low

Sat 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).