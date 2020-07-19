Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

An excessive heat warning in effect from noon today until 8 p.m. Monday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 95° Winds From the South

11 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:35a Low

Sun 1:34p High

Sun 7:43p Low

Mon 2:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:09a Low

Sun 12:58p High

Sun 7:17p Low

Mon 1:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:23a Low

Sun 1:10p High

Sun 7:31p Low

Mon 2:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:05a Low

Sun 1:02p High

Sun 7:13p Low

Mon 1:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:49a High

Sun 11:15a Low

Sun 5:39p High

Sun 11:23p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:26a Low

Sun 1:24p High

Sun 7:36p Low

Mon 2:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:23a High

Sun 10:22a Low

Sun 5:13p High

Sun 10:30p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:13a Low

Sun 1:54p High

Sun 8:31p Low

Mon 3:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:10a Low

Sun 12:55p High

Sun 7:27p Low

Mon 2:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:36a Low

Sun 1:20p High

Sun 8:04p Low

Mon 2:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:10a Low

Sun 1:06p High

Sun 7:34p Low

Mon 2:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:14a Low

Sun 2:00p High

Sun 8:34p Low

Mon 2:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning, then tstms likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms likely.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).