Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 19, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
An excessive heat warning in effect from noon today until 8 p.m. Monday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 95°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:35a
|Low
Sun 1:34p
|High
Sun 7:43p
|Low
Mon 2:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:09a
|Low
Sun 12:58p
|High
Sun 7:17p
|Low
Mon 1:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:23a
|Low
Sun 1:10p
|High
Sun 7:31p
|Low
Mon 2:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:05a
|Low
Sun 1:02p
|High
Sun 7:13p
|Low
Mon 1:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:49a
|High
Sun 11:15a
|Low
Sun 5:39p
|High
Sun 11:23p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:26a
|Low
Sun 1:24p
|High
Sun 7:36p
|Low
Mon 2:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|High
Sun 10:22a
|Low
Sun 5:13p
|High
Sun 10:30p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:13a
|Low
Sun 1:54p
|High
Sun 8:31p
|Low
Mon 3:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:10a
|Low
Sun 12:55p
|High
Sun 7:27p
|Low
Mon 2:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:36a
|Low
Sun 1:20p
|High
Sun 8:04p
|Low
Mon 2:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:10a
|Low
Sun 1:06p
|High
Sun 7:34p
|Low
Mon 2:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:14a
|Low
Sun 2:00p
|High
Sun 8:34p
|Low
Mon 2:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning, then tstms likely in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms likely.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).