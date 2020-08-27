Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 27, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 93°
|Winds
|From the West
11 - 18 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 9:47a
|High
Thu 3:54p
|Low
Thu 10:42p
|High
Fri 4:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:11a
|High
Thu 3:28p
|Low
Thu 10:06p
|High
Fri 3:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:23a
|High
Thu 3:42p
|Low
Thu 10:18p
|High
Fri 4:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:15a
|High
Thu 3:24p
|Low
Thu 10:10p
|High
Fri 3:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:00a
|Low
Thu 1:52p
|High
Thu 7:34p
|Low
Fri 2:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:40a
|High
Thu 3:50p
|Low
Thu 10:37p
|High
Fri 4:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:07a
|Low
Thu 1:26p
|High
Thu 6:41p
|Low
Fri 2:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 10:00a
|High
Thu 4:33p
|Low
Thu 11:01p
|High
Fri 5:03a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:12a
|High
Thu 3:48p
|Low
Thu 10:15p
|High
Fri 4:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 9:28a
|High
Thu 4:18p
|Low
Thu 10:36p
|High
Fri 4:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:14a
|High
Thu 4:00p
|Low
Thu 10:28p
|High
Fri 4:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 10:11a
|High
Thu 4:48p
|Low
Thu 11:16p
|High
Fri 5:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).