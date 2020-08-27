Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Kacie Baker rides a wave off Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature84° - 93°
WindsFrom the West
11 - 18 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 9:47a		High
Thu 3:54p		Low
Thu 10:42p		High
Fri 4:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:11a		High
Thu 3:28p		Low
Thu 10:06p		High
Fri 3:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:23a		High
Thu 3:42p		Low
Thu 10:18p		High
Fri 4:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:15a		High
Thu 3:24p		Low
Thu 10:10p		High
Fri 3:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:00a		Low
Thu 1:52p		High
Thu 7:34p		Low
Fri 2:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:40a		High
Thu 3:50p		Low
Thu 10:37p		High
Fri 4:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 6:07a		Low
Thu 1:26p		High
Thu 6:41p		Low
Fri 2:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 10:00a		High
Thu 4:33p		Low
Thu 11:01p		High
Fri 5:03a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:12a		High
Thu 3:48p		Low
Thu 10:15p		High
Fri 4:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 9:28a		High
Thu 4:18p		Low
Thu 10:36p		High
Fri 4:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:14a		High
Thu 4:00p		Low
Thu 10:28p		High
Fri 4:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 10:11a		High
Thu 4:48p		Low
Thu 11:16p		High
Fri 5:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

