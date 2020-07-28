Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 85° - 95° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:02a High

Tue 3:14p Low

Tue 9:54p High

Wed 3:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:26a High

Tue 2:48p Low

Tue 9:18p High

Wed 3:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:38a High

Tue 3:02p Low

Tue 9:30p High

Wed 3:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:30a High

Tue 2:44p Low

Tue 9:22p High

Wed 3:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:12a Low

Tue 1:07p High

Tue 6:54p Low

Wed 1:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:00a High

Tue 3:09p Low

Tue 9:49p High

Wed 3:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:19a Low

Tue 12:41p High

Tue 6:01p Low

Wed 1:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:23a High

Tue 3:54p Low

Tue 10:13p High

Wed 4:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:30a High

Tue 3:01p Low

Tue 9:21p High

Wed 3:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:50a High

Tue 3:30p Low

Tue 9:42p High

Wed 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:34a High

Tue 3:08p Low

Tue 9:28p High

Wed 3:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:29a High

Tue 4:01p Low

Tue 10:19p High

Wed 4:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).