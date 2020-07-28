Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|85° - 95°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:02a
|High
Tue 3:14p
|Low
Tue 9:54p
|High
Wed 3:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:26a
|High
Tue 2:48p
|Low
Tue 9:18p
|High
Wed 3:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:38a
|High
Tue 3:02p
|Low
Tue 9:30p
|High
Wed 3:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:30a
|High
Tue 2:44p
|Low
Tue 9:22p
|High
Wed 3:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:12a
|Low
Tue 1:07p
|High
Tue 6:54p
|Low
Wed 1:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:00a
|High
Tue 3:09p
|Low
Tue 9:49p
|High
Wed 3:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:19a
|Low
Tue 12:41p
|High
Tue 6:01p
|Low
Wed 1:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:23a
|High
Tue 3:54p
|Low
Tue 10:13p
|High
Wed 4:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:30a
|High
Tue 3:01p
|Low
Tue 9:21p
|High
Wed 3:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:50a
|High
Tue 3:30p
|Low
Tue 9:42p
|High
Wed 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:34a
|High
Tue 3:08p
|Low
Tue 9:28p
|High
Wed 3:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:29a
|High
Tue 4:01p
|Low
Tue 10:19p
|High
Wed 4:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).