Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 80° Winds From the East

12 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

11 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:01a Low

Tue 2:11p High

Tue 8:16p Low

Wed 2:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:35a Low

Tue 1:35p High

Tue 7:50p Low

Wed 2:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:49a Low

Tue 1:47p High

Tue 8:04p Low

Wed 2:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:31a Low

Tue 1:39p High

Tue 7:46p Low

Wed 2:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:05a High

Tue 11:41a Low

Tue 6:16p High

Tue 11:56p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:50a Low

Tue 2:05p High

Tue 8:08p Low

Wed 2:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:39a High

Tue 10:48a Low

Tue 5:50p High

Tue 11:03p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:32a Low

Tue 2:26p High

Tue 8:48p Low

Wed 3:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:44a Low

Tue 1:42p High

Tue 7:58p Low

Wed 2:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:07a Low

Tue 2:01p High

Tue 8:29p Low

Wed 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:54a Low

Tue 1:48p High

Tue 8:11p Low

Wed 2:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:49a Low

Tue 2:44p High

Tue 9:07p Low

Wed 3:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).