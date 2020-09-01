Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 80°
|Winds
|From the East
12 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:01a
|Low
Tue 2:11p
|High
Tue 8:16p
|Low
Wed 2:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:35a
|Low
Tue 1:35p
|High
Tue 7:50p
|Low
Wed 2:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:49a
|Low
Tue 1:47p
|High
Tue 8:04p
|Low
Wed 2:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:31a
|Low
Tue 1:39p
|High
Tue 7:46p
|Low
Wed 2:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:05a
|High
Tue 11:41a
|Low
Tue 6:16p
|High
Tue 11:56p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:50a
|Low
Tue 2:05p
|High
Tue 8:08p
|Low
Wed 2:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:39a
|High
Tue 10:48a
|Low
Tue 5:50p
|High
Tue 11:03p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:32a
|Low
Tue 2:26p
|High
Tue 8:48p
|Low
Wed 3:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:44a
|Low
Tue 1:42p
|High
Tue 7:58p
|Low
Wed 2:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:07a
|Low
Tue 2:01p
|High
Tue 8:29p
|Low
Wed 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:54a
|Low
Tue 1:48p
|High
Tue 8:11p
|Low
Wed 2:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 8:49a
|Low
Tue 2:44p
|High
Tue 9:07p
|Low
Wed 3:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).