Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect through this evening
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 73°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
15 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
13 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|5 - 10 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 68°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:09a
|High
Wed 1:35p
|Low
Wed 8:08p
|High
Thu 2:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:33a
|High
Wed 1:09p
|Low
Wed 7:32p
|High
Thu 1:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:45a
|High
Wed 1:23p
|Low
Wed 7:44p
|High
Thu 1:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:37a
|High
Wed 1:05p
|Low
Wed 7:36p
|High
Thu 1:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:14a
|High
Wed 5:15p
|Low
Thu 12:13a
|High
Thu 5:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:15a
|High
Wed 1:24p
|Low
Wed 8:11p
|High
Thu 1:59a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:48a
|High
Wed 4:22p
|Low
Wed 11:47p
|High
Thu 4:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:38a
|High
Wed 2:09p
|Low
Wed 8:36p
|High
Thu 2:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:44a
|High
Wed 1:12p
|Low
Wed 7:44p
|High
Thu 1:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:04a
|High
Wed 1:44p
|Low
Wed 8:07p
|High
Thu 2:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:45a
|High
Wed 1:16p
|Low
Wed 7:52p
|High
Thu 1:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:44a
|High
Wed 2:16p
|Low
Wed 8:44p
|High
Thu 2:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).