Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Red flag in the sand in Asbury Park (Gino D, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through this evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature71° - 73°
WindsFrom the Northwest
15 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
13 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves5 - 10 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature65° - 68°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:09a		High
Wed 1:35p		Low
Wed 8:08p		High
Thu 2:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:33a		High
Wed 1:09p		Low
Wed 7:32p		High
Thu 1:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:45a		High
Wed 1:23p		Low
Wed 7:44p		High
Thu 1:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:37a		High
Wed 1:05p		Low
Wed 7:36p		High
Thu 1:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 11:14a		High
Wed 5:15p		Low
Thu 12:13a		High
Thu 5:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:15a		High
Wed 1:24p		Low
Wed 8:11p		High
Thu 1:59a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:48a		High
Wed 4:22p		Low
Wed 11:47p		High
Thu 4:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:38a		High
Wed 2:09p		Low
Wed 8:36p		High
Thu 2:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:44a		High
Wed 1:12p		Low
Wed 7:44p		High
Thu 1:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:04a		High
Wed 1:44p		Low
Wed 8:07p		High
Thu 2:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:45a		High
Wed 1:16p		Low
Wed 7:52p		High
Thu 1:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:44a		High
Wed 2:16p		Low
Wed 8:44p		High
Thu 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

