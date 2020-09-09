Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 79° Winds From the East

7 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 75° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:38a High

Wed 1:12p Low

Wed 7:52p High

Thu 1:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:02a High

Wed 12:46p Low

Wed 7:16p High

Thu 1:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:14a High

Wed 1:00p Low

Wed 7:28p High

Thu 1:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:06a High

Wed 12:42p Low

Wed 7:20p High

Thu 1:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:43a High

Wed 4:52p Low

Wed 11:57p High

Thu 5:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:50a High

Wed 1:08p Low

Wed 7:57p High

Thu 1:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:17a High

Wed 3:59p Low

Wed 11:31p High

Thu 4:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:28a High

Wed 2:06p Low

Wed 8:37p High

Thu 2:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:23a High

Wed 12:50p Low

Wed 7:29p High

Thu 1:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:45a High

Wed 1:20p Low

Wed 7:49p High

Thu 1:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:38a High

Wed 12:57p Low

Wed 7:31p High

Thu 1:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:35a High

Wed 2:02p Low

Wed 8:26p High

Thu 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Isolated showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).