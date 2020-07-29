Jersey Shore Town Named One of ‘America’s Most Charming’

I love spreading the good news, especially when it comes to where I live.

This Jersey Shore town often gets bad press for no good reason. As a matter of fact, I told you just last week that this town was named one of the 50 worst places to live in America.

I'm happy to announce that Asbury Park has been named one of 'America's Most Charming' towns by travelmag.com.

Am I a little biased toward Asbury Park? Possibly. It is our second home as we broadcast live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio all summer long.

But that's just the beginning of Asbury's awesomeness. When you walk the boardwalk you can see and feel the history. There are times when you are on a boardwalk that you want the bright flashing lights and rides. In Asbury Park, you get a very chill and relaxed experience.

Off of the boardwalk, there are legendary music venues like The Stone Pony, Wonder Bar, and House of Independents.

Stroll down Cookman Avenue, and you'll have a hard time choosing which restaurant to sit down at.

Here's why travelmag.com thought Asbury Park deserved this honor.

Jersey Shore has today gotten itself a bit of a sleazy reputation, but few people realize that it is made up of 140 miles of direct coastline with plenty of diversity. For example, Asbury Park retains the traditional charm of the 1930s Jersey Shore, such as the boardwalks, arcades, and water parks. Although not immune to The Shore’s post-war decline, Asbury Park has managed to pull off the phoenix from the flames trick more than once. First, the city became a music hub, where locals like Bruce Springsteen got his start on the stages of venues like the Stone Pony and Asbury Lanes. The Garden State Film Festival brings filmmakers to Asbury Park every year, while the LGBTQ+ world enjoys a welcoming community and vibrant nightlife scene here too.

What other towns at the Jersey Shore you do find charming?