There’s been a celebrity sighting in the Mercer County area at multiple famous restaurants. If there’s one thing about New Jersey, it’s that we have such a great food scene. No matter what you’re craving, you can get it here. If you’re a total foodie, it’s a great place to live.

I always say I’m the least picky eater in the world and love to eat great food, so it’s so nice to be surrounded by so many awesome restaurants in the area. Speaking of amazing restaurants in the area, there are so many right in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Read More: Al's Airport Inn May Just Have The Best Wings in NJ

From pizza places, diners, delis and more, there are so many spots throughout the area that draw in tons of tourists from New Jersey and beyond.

A famous foodie was just spotted at two fan-favorite eateries in the area, and I’m having some serious FOMO. Yesterday, Joey Chestnut was spotted dining at two different Mercer County, New Jersey restaurants.

Joey Chestnut is a professional competitive eater and is known for holding world records. He’s also won the ‘Mustard Yellow Belt’ at the famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 17 times.

Where Was Joey Chestnut Spotted in Mercer County, NJ?

He got to experience some true New Jersey legendary foods yesterday, and I feel like this is a true honor. Both Chiarello’s Deli in Hamilton and De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville.

Chiarello’s Deli is a family-owned Italian deli that has been serving up some of the best sandwiches, meals, and, of course, their famous potato and macaroni salads for years.

Joey Chestnut stopped by the deli yesterday and was seen behind the counter trying their famous potato salad and walking out with a huge 6-foot hoagie. They’re one of my favorite places to eat in the world, so it’s obvious that Joey loved it.

Next, he was also spotted at De Lorenzo’s in Robbinsville to try out some amazing tomato pies that you can only find in Jersey. He was spotted holding the famous ‘Mustard Belt’ and took pictures with some of the staff.

Did you spot Joey while he was in the area?

Fan Favorite New Jersey Delis New Jersey is known for its hoagies, bagels, and pork roll sandwiches. These are the most popular delis in the state voted on by New Jersey residents! Gallery Credit: Gianna