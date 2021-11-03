On November 27th, Joey's Little Angels is having their 11th annual toy drive at Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville New Jersey.

The event takes place from 10am- 1pm and there will be lots of FREE fun!

The Angiolino family just asks that you bring a new unwrapped toy to the toy drive and if you're feeling generous, a pair of pajamas for kids in need.

Joey's Little Angels is an organization that was started in loving memory of Joey Angiolino.

Joey Angiolino was a 15-month-old little boy who had a rare genetic disease called Hurler's Syndrome and sadly passed away in 2010.

Joey's last name Angiolino means “little angel” in Italian and that's how the name of the foundation came about.

Joey's parents, James & Nicole, both teachers in Mercer County, started Joey's Little Angels to provide financial aid and support families who have children going through medical treatment.

The toy drive provides toys to kids all over the country. They even accept monetary donations, which can be a tax write-off. You can check out more information about this event in the flyer below.

James Angiolino

I was lucky enough to have found Joey's Little Angels through my friend Liz and am extremely happy to support their efforts in helping children and their families who are going through difficult times.

The Angiolino family are extremely strong and I am blown away by Joey's Little Angels and what an amazing organization they've built in honor of little Joey.

I was fortunate to attend their annual toy drive a few years ago and I watched them collect a mountain of toys for children in hospitals all over. I can't wait to attend again this year.