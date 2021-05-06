Fundraiser for Joey’s Little Angel’s New Playground this Weekend

Joey's Little Angels is an organization that was started in loving memory of Joey Angiolino. Joey was a 15 month old little boy who had a rare genetic disease called Hurler's Syndrome and passed away in 2010. Joey's parents, James & Nicole, both teachers in Mercer County, started Joey's Little Angels to provide financial aid and support families who have children going through medical treatment. I was lucky enough to have found Joey's Little Angels through my friend Liz and am extremely happy to support their efforts in helping children and their families who are going through difficult times.

Joey's Little Angels is partnering with the Where Angels Play Foundation to build a playground in Limewood Park in Hamilton called Joey's Place. In the next year, Joey's Little Angels will be raising money for Joey's Place to be built. They hope the playground will be up for all children to enjoy in April of 2022. I can't wait.

Please come out to Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs this Saturday (May 8th) to support Joey's Little Angels and their efforts to build this playground along with Where Angels Play. All you have to do is visit Captain Paul's and enjoy some of their delicious food and a portion of the proceeds will go towards Joey's Little Angels and their fundraising efforts for Joey's Place. They have an awesome menu that includes delicious sandwiches, tons of different french fry varieties, ice cream and of course amazing hot dogs. You can visit Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs beginning at 11am until 5pm to support. If you can't make it out to Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs this Saturday but would still like to donate to Joey's Little Angels, you can donate here.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs is located at 2230 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township.