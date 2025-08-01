They are the most famous brothers in the world, and we've loved them for 20 years! Now it's your chance to get up close and personal to see them perform live.

That's right, it's your chance to see the one and only Jonas Brothers live on the TODAY show plaza in Rockefeller Center on Friday, August 8th.

Yes, you heard us right! You could be a VIP to see the Jonas Brothers perform their hits like "Sucker," "Year 3000" and "Only Human" live.

The rest of the world will have to watch on TV, but you could be there in person, courtesy of Republic Records. And, of course, you'll get to bring your bestie! This is an experience money can't buy!

Contest ends Monday, August 4th at 7 p.m.

Winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to see the performance on the TODAY plaza on Friday, August 8, 2025. Arrival time is approximately 5:30 a.m. on day of show. Winner is responsible for transportation and any additional expenses going to and from New York City. Click here to read our official contest rules.