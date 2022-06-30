If you're looking for something to do over the holiday weekend, this sounds like fun. Peddler's Village is having a Red, White & Blue BBQ Bash, according to a recent press release.

Grab your family and friends and go enjoy a traditional American style picnic. You'll be able to buy all your favorite bbq foods. Yummm.

On the menu is pulled pork sandwiches, brisket cheesesteak sandwiches, smoked turkey legs, hot dogs, bratwursts, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, grilled peaches, and sweet corn.

There will be live music Saturday and Sunday. From 5pm - 7pm on Saturday evening, there will be a FREE outdoor concert starring country artists, Martin and Kelly.

You may have seen them before. They've been the opening act for Willie Nelson, Little Big Town, Alabama, The Band Perry, Brad Paisley and more.

The Cheddar Boys will perform Sunday afternoon

The Galena Brass Band will be performing both days.

On Monday, July 4th, you'll be able to be a part of some old-fashioned fun like a three-legged race, water-balloon toss (which I'm really good at, by the way, lol), and the annual watermelon eating contest.

Any kind of eating contest always amazes me. It's crazy how fast some people eat.

Make sure you don't miss the fun. For more information click here.

There are so many other great things going on at Peddler's Village all summer long.

My husband and I can't wait to check out Sand Sculptures in the Village. Click here for the details. Peddler's Village is one of my favorite places to be.

Have fun. Happy July 4th.

