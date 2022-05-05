Listen up dinosaur fans. I've got some exciting news for you. The very popular touring dinosaur exhibit, Jurassic Quest, will be at Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, PA, for a limited time starting Friday, May 6th until Sunday May 15th. You'd better get your tickets now, it's likely to sell out because it's going to be amazing.

Organizers told me it's known as the world's largest and most popular dinosaur event with thrilling experiences for the whole family. It's toured across the country for a few years, but hasn't been this close to us. Don't miss the fun.

It's back indoors and better than ever. It will be in the old Sears store in the mall. Everybody's buzzing about how real it seems and how cool it is. You and your family and friends will walk amongst the dinos, a herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs, from babies to the big ones including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and T-Rex. There will also be a 50 foot long moving megalodon. Wow.

Jurassic Quest Jurassic Quest loading...

Oh, there's more fun in store during your visit...check out "The Quest" interactive adventure, a giant fossil dig, a live raptor training experience, a fossil science exhibit, inflatables, dinosaurs you can ride, the "Triceratots" soft play area, appearances from dino trainers Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick, and Park Ranger Marty....and so much more.

Jurassic Quest Jurassic Quest loading...

Real life paleontologists helped put this exhibit together to make it as authentic as it could be. You're going to be in awe.

For information and to buy your tickets and reserve a time, click here. Don't delay, get them now.

Have fun.

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.

Broadway Shows You'll See in Philadelphia in 2022-23 This is a fabulous lineup.