Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition.

There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!

Get our free mobile app

Their official address is 273 Broad Street.

The name of this new coffee house is Just Love Coffee Café and their motto is spot on for the Jersey Shore: "Put some love in your day. Eat. Drink. Love."

They're right. Coffee does equal love.

and according to NJ.com, they will offer, "breakfast items, such as artisan waffles, omelets and breakfast burritos, as well as a variety of coffee, tea and other seasonal drinks."

In addition, there will be, "sandwiches, salads and wraps," for lunch and dinner.

To give you a better idea, here are some of the menu items that caught my eye:

Stuffed Nutella Waffle - Nutella-stuffed waffle with strawberries stopped with whipped cream, powered sugar and Nutella drizzle.

Spinach Feta Womelette - Eggs, spinach, feta, basil, onions, peppers, tomatoes and black pepper.

Nana's Cinnamon Rolls - Traditional cinnamon rolls waffled and topped with sweet icing.

Strawberry Spinach Salad - Spinach, feta cheese, strawberries, dried cranberries, almonds, grape tomatoes, served with choice of salad dressing.

And for coffee, I'll go with an iced vanilla chai latte with extra cinnamon.

Obviously, coffee is going to be their specialty.

"We specialize in light roast coffees and have a wide range of single origin coffees and blends. We have very popular roasts of all types, light, medium and dark."

And guess what?

The owners are already looking into opening additional locations in the Garden State!

“We are thinking about opening two more locations,” said Tory Lentini, son of franchise owner Scott Lentini according to NJ.com. “We’re looking to see if we can open in Long Branch, as well as New Brunswick in the downtown Rutgers area.”

What great news.

They must really love us New Jerseyans so much! We're honored.

18 Beloved New Jersey Bakeries that Are Too Sweet Not to Try