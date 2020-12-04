Justin Bieber addressed a fan who plans to bombard Hailey Bieber's live stream with "Team Selena" comments in reference to his past relationship with Selena Gomez.

On Friday (December 4), Justin shared messages on Instagram regarding the fan and her blatant disrespect.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth [sic]," he began. "I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day."

On Thursday (December 3), a fan shared a video that encouraged other fans to bombard the stream, a video that Justin re-posted.

"Hailey Baldwin is going to do a Live, right?" the fan said in reference to Hailey's upcoming Instagram Live with Bare Minerals. "Where she's talking about herself, 20 questions with Justin Bieber. This is the time where they will not be turning off comments. So we need to f--king bombard that s--t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let's all go after her."

After Justin shared the video, he had one final message for the unruly fan: "After watching that, I could easily let it steal my joy, but then I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small."

Hailey re-posted his Instagram Stories and added her own message and said that she wishes the young woman nothing but peace, love and happiness.

"It has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad," she wrote. "I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior. I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!!"

Read Justin and Hailey's full statements, below.

@JustinBieber Instagram Story