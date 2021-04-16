Justin Bieber Calls Out Pastors Who Put Themselves on a ‘Pedestal’

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Justin Bieber's comments about pastors, what makes a "cool mom" and more, below.

Justin Bieber Calls Out Pastors

In an interview with GQ, Justin Bieber called out pastors who "put themselves on this pedestal." Bieber spoke about how pastors are often seen as having the ultimate relationship with God, while many people do not believe that they can have the same relationship. “That’s not the reality, though," Bieber said. "The reality is, every human being has the same access to God.” (via New York Post)

How to Be a Cool Mom

A recent survey asked adults about which qualities make a mom "cool." The top answers included moms who talk to openly with their kids about everything, and moms who let their kids get away with stuff that a "normal" mom wouldn't. The survey also revealed that 68 percent of adults believe they have a cool mom! (via Yahoo! News)

Why Kyra Sedgwick Hasn't Been Invited Back to Tom Cruise's House

Kyra Sedgwick is practically banned from Tom Cruise's house after an incident where she accidentally hit his home's panic button and the cops showed up. Watch her tell the hilarious tale, below:

LSU Frat Brothers Pay Off House Cook's Mortgage

When LSU frat brothers found out that their house cook was working two jobs to try and pay off her mortgage, they worked together to help her out. She had 16 years left on a 30-year mortgage and needed $45,000. To help her pay it off, 91 of the frat brothers donated an average of $560 each. (via People)

Bachelorette Contestant Dale Moss Gives First In-Depth Interview

Dale Moss gave his first in-depth interview since he appeared on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. He talked about his life, relationship with Clare and even responded to cheating rumors. Check it out, below:

Will There Be a Gay Season of The Bachelor?

Former Bachelor Star Colton Underwood came out publicly as gay in an interview earlier this week. According to new reports, a number of producers have since had informal conversations about the possibility of a season of The Bachelor featuring gay contestants. (via Just Jared)