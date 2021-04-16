Owner of Daphne’s Diner Opening New Restaurant in Hamilton

Great news. Daphne Jean Kent-Wilczynski, owner of the very popular Daphne's Diner on Route 130 in Robbinsville, is opening another restaurant in Hamilton soon, according to Facebook.

Daphne's of Hamilton will be located at 3681 Nottingham Way in Hamilton Square, where Mafaldas restaurant once was, near The blo Out Lounge & Colour Bar.

The new eatery will host Sunday Brunch, which is so trendy right now...everyone loves brunching with their friends, including me, so I can't wait to check out this new place. If the food is as good as Daphne's Diner, it will be fabulous for sure. It's description on Facebook says, "BYOB, Fine Continental Dining/Catering with a Mediterranean flair, fresh seafood, prime rib and aged steaks, tender veal, homemade pasta, gluten free and vegan options. Sounds great to me. There are already some specials posted: All you can eat mussels on Thursdays, Friday is Fresh Seafood Night, Saturday is Prime Rib Night, and Sunday is Family Pasta Night.

An exact opening date has yet to be announced, but, it sounds like it will be right before Mother's Day. One Facebook post says, "Look for our Mother's Day Brunch ." That's only a few weeks away, on May 9th.

If you're looking for a job , there are positions open. "Looking for experienced line cooks for multiple restaurants. Full or part time. Flexible schedule breakfast / brunch / lunch / dinner shifts available. Text 609-433-8425 to initiate interview."

Daphne's of Hamilton will be open Wednesday - Friday from 11:30am - 9:30pm. Saturdays and Sunday from 4pm - 9:30pm, and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.