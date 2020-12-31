Justin Bieber is reportedly studying to become a minister at Hillsong Church.

On Wednesday (December 30), OK! Magazine reported that the "HOLY" singer could become a full-fledged minister in just a year.

“Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church,” a source alleged to the outlet.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have attended the church together for years and receive marital counseling from Pastor Judah Smith. Justin has also performed with the choir on numerous occasions.

“Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order,” they added. “Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him. He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year.”

The report follows the firing of Hillsong Church's former pastor, Carl Lentz. It was revealed that he was fired for "leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures." He later announced that he cheated on his wife, who was also let go from the church due to the scandal.